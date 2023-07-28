Pipeline protesters

Trans Mountain used to have environmentalists protesting its construction. Now oil companies are protesting too, this time over the high tolls it needs to charge to recover spiralling construction costs.

Despite vowing to eliminate oil and gas 'subsidies' the federal government might be forced to write off more than $17 billion of the Trans Mountain pipeline’s debt or risk turning it into a stranded asset even before it comes into service next year.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

