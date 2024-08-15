Feds pump half a million into heat pump training for HVAC workers in Ontario

Call it HVAC 2.0.Citing a “skills gap” for thousands of HVAC technicians to upgrade their skills, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault are teaming up to pump hundreds of thousands of dollars to train the next generation of heat pump mechanics.The departments of Natural Resources and Climate Change doled out $500,000 in federal funding to support the Newmarket-based Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) to help “address the skills gap for heat pump proficiency.”“By supporting initiatives like these, we are ensuring that the HVAC workforce remains relevant, stays employed, and has the skills to safely install and maintain heat pump technology as Canada moves toward a low carbon economy,” they said in a statement..It comes as the feds lavish subsidies on homeowners to install the ubiquitous units in regions where they work — and some where they don’t.As of 2023, just 7% of Canadian homes were using electric heat pumps as their primary heating system. The government says one-in-four are planning to replace primary heating systems in the next five years.It comes as municipalities in B.C. and Quebec move to ban gas-powered furnaces and appliances in new homes.In July, the government launched its Green Buildings Strategy, Which includes $800 million to assist low- to median-income Canadians, including tenants, by providing home retrofits at no cost. It also includes a commitment to phase out oil heating in new construction in the coming years.According to Guilbeault: “As we make heat pumps more affordable and accessible to Canadians, we need to empower our existing workforce and bridge the skills gap.”“Heat pumps are a great way for homeowners and residents to save money on their energy bills and a key technology in Canada's move to greener energy, but as the demand for the technology increases, so too does the demand for skilled technicians who can install and maintain the technology.”“At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, we are delivering on the Green Buildings Strategy. Canada's first-ever Canada Green Buildings Strategy is a plan to save Canadians money, create jobs, and seize the economic opportunities that a clean and sustainable economy presents, and the Toward Net-Zero Homes and Communities program does just that,” added Wilkinson.