The federal government has officially launched an investigation into Calgary-based Imperial Oil after a tailings leak at its flagship Kearl oil sands mine that could result in charges and potential prosecution under the Fisheries Act.

The department of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) announced the formal investigation into violations of the Act late last week. Subsection 36(3) “prohibits the deposit of a deleterious substance into water frequented by fish, or in any place where the deleterious substance may enter any such water.”

Oil sands tailings

(2) comments

delshay01
delshay01

When will the feds investigate the cobalt and lythium child labour mines in other countries so we drive our electric cars? Let me guess, Never.

Big10-4
Big10-4

When will the "Feds" be investigated!!! Corruption in this country is disgusting!!

