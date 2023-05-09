Derek Fildebrandt Senate Committee
Derek Fildebrandt, publisher, president and CEO of Western Standard New Media Corp., spoke to a Senate committee Tuesday about his concerns and objections to a bill affecting the funding of news media organizations.

Fildebrandt told the senators in Ottawa the Western Standard is “highly unlike the large corporate media that have lobbied for this bill.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

Jim Mason
Jim Mason

Bravo, Derek!

Your testimony, as reported here, is spot on. The illustration of the paper boy is excellent ... and exactly correct. I do hope the senators were paying attention.You are correct that the bill should be scrapped. But neutering it would be the next best thing.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

When one parses thru all the machinations, it becomes clear that the whole intent of the Lib/NDP regime in Ottawa is actually trying to kill many birds with 2 stones (C18, C11). Control of the message via the internet (backed by content censorship via C-11) as well as the ultimate destruction of all the independent news agencies that have sprung up to counter the false messaging. It's actually quite methodical in nature. One wonders who is directing them, as obviously, they are definitely not competent nor capable.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Facebook has said, if they are forced to pay media in Canada when people watch their content, they will just stop allowing Cdn news on their platform. This could backfire on Heir Trudeau. If there is no news on Facebook, can’t be feed the people msm propaganda.

