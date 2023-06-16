Derek Fildebrandt Senate Committee

Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt argues before the Senate for an exemption from the terms of Bill C-18,  for newspapers such as the Standard that won't take government money.

The Trudeau government’s Bill C-18 the Online News Act passed through the Senate on Thursday, including an amendment proposed by the Western Standard’s Publisher Derek Fildebrandt. 

During testimony before the Senate Transportation and Communications committee, Fildebrandt asked for the bill to be “opt-in” so news organizations such as the Western Standard do not lose the traffic they receive from those platforms if the Big Tech companies decide to block Canadian news.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Nice work.... lets see how the house treats it. Jagmeet is there to support whatever Liberals do.

Raz
Raz

The public won't notice until everybody is in prison for something they said.

Kijang1
Kijang1

Sounds good, but as we've seen with Bill C-11, the Dictator can just refuse to accept the Senate's changes, and with the help of Jughead, the bill gets passed.Canada’s " democracy " in action

Delby
Delby

A canadian government worse than the one that created Pravda or Tass. Take a bow trudeau.

martina1
martina1

[thumbup]

