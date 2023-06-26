Postmedia building

 

 Courtesy Michael Wilson/CBC

According to a confidential email from the chief financial officer (CFO), Canada's largest newspaper chain requested suppliers to reduce prices by 12% voluntarily. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, when asked to confirm the request, the CFO did not respond. This request comes after the resignation of the executive chair of Postmedia Network Incorporated.

Postmedia vendor request

Tiberius
This is what winning looks like. By now, most, if not all, WS readers are smart enough to have cancelled their lying newspapers, lying magazines, lying TV, and lying radio stations out of their lives.

But if you, or more importantly, your family or friends still subscribe to any of these legacy, dinosaur media outlets, you/they are literally funding your own enslavement. Mock these people mercilessly. Ask them why they enjoy paying money to be lied to? Ask if they really read that bird-cage liner? Ask them if they enjoy being brainwashed?

Shut out all liars out of your life, and you will be mentally happier, wealthier, and wiser.

guest50
If I were a supplier, I'd tell Post Media to go Pou*d Sa*d....

I've cut my cable and almost every MSM subscription I've had.

Of course, I subscribe to the WS, and my only remaining MSM subscription will be left to lapse at the end of it's contracted period.

No one should have to pay twice for News... once through taxes and once through subscription, especially when the news is slanted and prejudiced against specific beliefs, religions or geopolitical positions.

KiltConservative
WS please correct your article and call it tax payers money not federal subsidies.

john.lankers
I don't think Postmedia is in better or worse shape than the rest of the corrupt and &#&=;%$ MSM, the sooner they go the way of the dodo the better.

Free Canada
Post media is owned by a US Hedge Fund. And they are a monopoly. I stopped supporting them 2 years ago, and I will never support them again. I educate people each week about how bad media is in Canada. I encourage them to cancel or just stop watching it.

Strong&Free
If anyone feels sorry for this organization, just remember they did this to themselves. The lost their way when they attempted to shape the "facts" instead of report on them. If they wanted to preach or govern, they should have joined the church or the state. When benefiting from a platform, one should always remember what's supporting it, and why they're on it. Postmedia clearly didn't remember either.

FreeAlberta
Compost media went woke, and now they will go broke, F them, and I hope the Sun Chain goes to the dumpster with them.

