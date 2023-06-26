According to a confidential email from the chief financial officer (CFO), Canada's largest newspaper chain requested suppliers to reduce prices by 12% voluntarily.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, when asked to confirm the request, the CFO did not respond. This request comes after the resignation of the executive chair of Postmedia Network Incorporated.
“What percentage in cost savings are you willing to offer?” asked a Vendor Questionnaire.
“Are there any additional incentive programs that you would be willing to offer?”
Postmedia recorded a loss of $74.7 million in the previous year, even after receiving millions of dollars in federal subsidies. The company's current financial year is set to end on August 31.
Postmedia publishes the National Post and affiliated newspapers across various locations from Vancouver to Montréal, holding a virtual monopoly in Alberta and Saskatchewan for daily print newspapers.
Since 2019, Postmedia has received the largest amount of federal subsidies from the $595 million federal bailout program.
According to the Management's Discussion notes to shareholders, Postmedia Network anticipates receiving an estimated annual share of federal payroll rebates “between $7 million and $8 million.”
Additionally, the company claimed $64.9 million under the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies, a pandemic relief program that has now finished.
In an email addressed to suppliers as “Dear Valued Partner,” CFO Mary Anne Lavallee emphasized the need for the company to cut costs.
“Postmedia Network Inc. has recently launched an executive-sponsored company-wide initiative to evaluate external spending by leveraging our collective strengths across all our markets,” wrote Lavallee.
“This initiative seeks to ensure we are integrating and growing our business with strategic partners who can, over the long run, partner with Postmedia in driving efficiencies and effectiveness, identify opportunities to accelerate growth and reduce costs to help Postmedia’s performance objectives and ensure Postmedia is receiving the most innovative and competitive solutions you have to offer.”
“Postmedia is requesting your support in offering a 12% price reduction towards our ongoing spend on products and services,” wrote Lavallee.
“We believe that this will further enhance our relationship and position our companies for mutual growth.”
Postmedia has requested that vendors submit voluntary price reductions by July 5.
“Thank you for your continued support,” said the Vendor Questionnaire.
The confidential appeal issued Friday followed the abrupt resignation Thursday of Jamie Irving, executive chair of Postmedia Network. No reason was given for Irving’s departure.
In a 2022 submission to the Commons Finance committee, News Media Canada CEO Irving wrote that the federal grants provided were inadequate to address the significant losses faced by the news industry.
“Canada’s news publishers are facing an existential threat,” wrote Irving, a New Brunswick billionaire Irving family member.
“The pandemic has only worsened the situation as advertisers cut costs or have simply disappeared,” wrote Irving.
“The financial pressures facing Canadian news outlets due to the current market failure are only becoming more dire.”
(7) comments
This is what winning looks like. By now, most, if not all, WS readers are smart enough to have cancelled their lying newspapers, lying magazines, lying TV, and lying radio stations out of their lives.
But if you, or more importantly, your family or friends still subscribe to any of these legacy, dinosaur media outlets, you/they are literally funding your own enslavement. Mock these people mercilessly. Ask them why they enjoy paying money to be lied to? Ask if they really read that bird-cage liner? Ask them if they enjoy being brainwashed?
Shut out all liars out of your life, and you will be mentally happier, wealthier, and wiser.
If I were a supplier, I'd tell Post Media to go Pou*d Sa*d....
I've cut my cable and almost every MSM subscription I've had.
Of course, I subscribe to the WS, and my only remaining MSM subscription will be left to lapse at the end of it's contracted period.
No one should have to pay twice for News... once through taxes and once through subscription, especially when the news is slanted and prejudiced against specific beliefs, religions or geopolitical positions.
WS please correct your article and call it tax payers money not federal subsidies.
I don't think Postmedia is in better or worse shape than the rest of the corrupt and &#&=;%$ MSM, the sooner they go the way of the dodo the better.
Post media is owned by a US Hedge Fund. And they are a monopoly. I stopped supporting them 2 years ago, and I will never support them again. I educate people each week about how bad media is in Canada. I encourage them to cancel or just stop watching it.
If anyone feels sorry for this organization, just remember they did this to themselves. The lost their way when they attempted to shape the "facts" instead of report on them. If they wanted to preach or govern, they should have joined the church or the state. When benefiting from a platform, one should always remember what's supporting it, and why they're on it. Postmedia clearly didn't remember either.
Compost media went woke, and now they will go broke, F them, and I hope the Sun Chain goes to the dumpster with them.
