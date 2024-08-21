Business

Ford throttles back EV production, cancels electric SUV after $2-billion hit

Ford’s EV business is on track to lose about USD$5 billion this year.
Ford’s EV business is on track to lose about USD$5 billion this year.Ford
Loading content, please wait...
Ford
Elon Musk
Evs
General Motors
Tesla
Land Rover
Volkswagen, Tesla face reduced demand for electric cars

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news