It started as a ‘woke’ marketing campaign, evolved into a fiasco, became a disaster and has now taken a human toll as people lose their jobs.

Two glass bottling plants in Louisiana and North Carolina are shutting down due to the precipitous sales decline of Bud Light, putting more than six hundred people out of work, according to WRAL in Raleigh, NC.

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

gyrogyicsopak
gyrogyicsopak

is it even "savable"? It never was a great product, but now it is just a poster child of an ideology what is rejected by the fringe majority...

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

“Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street manage over $20 trillion. They’re the largest shareholders in most publicly traded companies and they were also the key architects of ‘stakeholder’ capitalism, with their now infamous ‘diversity and inclusion’ targets,” wrote Frericks. - I almost can't believe I've read this, hallelujah! When the dots are connected and logical thought used we see the finances of the cabal derived from the hard working people of the world. The degenerate psychopaths deserve everything they have got, are getting and will get.

It's stopped being about money and became about absolute control.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

https://rumble.com/v2xuii0-something-yuge-is-coming-this-week-the-start-of-a-mass-public-awakening.html

