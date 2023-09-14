Murray Auchincloss

Calgary native Murray Auchincloss has been appointed interim CEO of oil major BP.

A former Calgarian will head one of the world’s largest oil giants after BP announced the resignation of its CEO Bernard Looney for “undisclosed” relationships with colleagues, effective immediately.

Murray Auchincloss, the company’s CFO, will act as CEO on an interim basis. 

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

