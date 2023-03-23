Former CBC producer Tara Henley said independent media is succeeding because it provides viewpoint diversity.
“The numbers are not looking particularly great for the legacy media right now, and independent media is booming,” said Henley in a Thursday interview at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference.
“At some point, questions end up having to be asked what is it the independent media is offering and how does the legacy media cope with the fact so many people are voting with their dollars and their attention for a different model.”
Henley called independent media “an important counterweight to the legacy press right now.” because it's able to cover stories mainstream media won't touch.
The former producer went on to say public attention increases on the controversial stories, and the legacy press has to confront them. Some examples she offered were learning loss during school closures and gender transitions in youth.
Henley said it is a complicated diagnosis for why the mainstream media is declining. She said the first problem is with the business model.
For journalists who don't know when their next shift is or if they are going to have full-time job, that breeds a level of anxiety and conformity in the press. Another problem is how the role of journalists changed after former US president Donald Trump was elected in 2016.
Before 2016, journalism was about collecting all of the facts and viewpoints before publishing a story. Now it turned into activism.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
It's Trump's fault? Really? Education, or rather indoctrination is to blame. Maybe she should look into university programs and compare pre 1980 to now. I'll be she'll find that anything remotely center or God fobid Conservative is seriously lacking in education.
Independent media is booming because it offers the closest thing to the truth rather than the approved left wing government narratives and lies.
If the legacy media only provided the facts and truth without pushing opinions they would have had a chance...they made their bed..now they can lay in it...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.