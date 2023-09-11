Olbermann Wells

Keith Olbermann and David Wells 

 Courtesy Wikipedia

Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann said former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher David Wells was lying about vowing to never drink Bud Light again. 

“@BoomerWells33 would drink wood alcohol,” tweeted Olbermann.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Olbermann is an unhinged extremist leftwing nut.

