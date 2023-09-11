Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann said former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher David Wells was lying about vowing to never drink Bud Light again.
Former ESPN host Keith Olbermann said former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher David Wells was lying about vowing to never drink Bud Light again.
“@BoomerWells33 would drink wood alcohol,” tweeted Olbermann.
“Another f*cking fraud.”
Bullshit. @BoomerWells33 would drink wood alcohol. Another fucking fraud. https://t.co/9NEjzueQTu pic.twitter.com/PFWla2KAll— Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) September 10, 2023
Olbermann was commenting on Wells not mincing words when asked if he would ever drink Bud Light again because of the boycott.
“Nope!” he said.
Wells responded to Olbermann by saying he should “shut the f*ck up.”
“Just because you never played the game and all you did was work for ESPN and talk shit on all of us players because you have a degree in journalism makes you an expert on putting athletes down,” he said.
“And that’s if you even have a degree.”
Keith shut the fuck up. Just because you never played the game and all you did was work for espn and talk shit on all of us players because you have a degree in journalism makes you an expert on putting Athletes down. And thats if you even have a degree. Stick to your politics. https://t.co/SzXwG7tYZ0— david wells (@BoomerWells33) September 10, 2023
He called for him to stick to his politics.
American singer Kid Rock posted a video of himself firing a semi-automatic rifle at several cases of Bud Light on a table by a river at his secluded property in April.
“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today,” said Rock.
“Let me say something to all of you that would be as clear and concise as possible.”
Bud Light's sales dropped 21% in May after it went into damage control in the month following its collaboration with American transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
This decline accelerated since the previous week, which showed a 17% decrease.
During the first week of April, sales dropped by 6% when the controversy began.
