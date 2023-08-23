Gas Flaring in Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the poorest, but oil rich, nations on Earth.

 Institute for Security Studies

What do drug gangs and oil cartels have in common? They both like Cartier and Louis Vuitton products and launder the proceeds of crime through UK banks.

It's those very things that have brought charges of bribery and corruption against Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former head of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and a key figure in the Nigerian government, following an investigation by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA).

Diezani K. Alison-Madueke - World Economic Forum on Africa 2012

Diezani Alison-Madueke, Minister of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria, captured during the Ending Energy Poverty Session at the World Economic Forum on Africa held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in May 2012.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.