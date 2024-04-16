Business

Former Liberal BoC governor predicts ‘worst’ budget in more than half a century

David Dodge
David DodgeCourtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Ottawa
Bank Of Canada
David Dodge
Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government
Budget 2024
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news