Sears Canada

All remaining Sears Canada stores will close their doors for good on Sunday, including 17 in Ontario.

 Courtesy Evan Mitsui/CBC

Past Sears Canada employees are petitioning the Senate to pass a pension bill which would protect retiree benefits in bankruptcy settlements, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“Who the hell is going to hire a 73-year-old guy?” said one Sears petitioner forced to return to work due to loss of pension benefits in a petition to the Senate Banking Committee.  

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Old timers even having to ask for this is a shame and needing to do so tells the whole story. The cabal owned corporations, political and financial system is rot top to bottom with predominately asleep normies running them.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I understand the plight, but adding more government control will just make existing companies and future companies scrap all pension plans. Pretty soon, only politicians, the civil service, and union management will have pensions. Union management will throw the members under the bus to protect their own pensions. Exactly like they did with vaccines.

Report Add Reply

