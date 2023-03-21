Natural gas customers in British Columbia are getting a break on their home heating bills even as consumers in Alberta continues to pay some of the highest rates in the country.
FortisBC — the province’s natural gas distribution utility — has announced a $1 cut in the cost of supplying gas to residential customers for home heating, from $5.159 per gigajoule (GJ) to $4.159 for all customers out to June 30. The changes come into effect on April 1. It’s the second cut since January.
For residential customers on the Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior, Whistler and Revelstoke), average monthly bills are expected to decrease by approximately $7.50 or 7% based on an average household consumption of approximately 90 GJ per year, Fortis said in a news release.
For Fort Nelson, average monthly bills are expected to fall $10.40 or 9% based on an average household consumption of approximately 125 GJ per year, given that it’s that much colder.
FortisBC acquires natural gas at market-based prices and flows the cost of gas directly through to its customers, so customers pay what FortisBC pays for the natural gas itself offset by factors like supply and demand and economic conditions affect the price of natural gas in North America, it added.
That compares to Alberta’s so-called “deregulated” market where DirectEnergy is offering a one-year fixed contract for $8.09 a GJ and Enmax’s is $5.99. Both require varying additional charges of 29-30 cents per day and $250 break fees for early termination. This, even though the majority of gas produced in Canada comes from Alberta or alternatively northeastern BC where it’s actually more expensive to ship through the Alberta mainline.
"The cost of gas rate decrease will undoubtedly be welcomed and provide some relief to our customers on their gas bills especially at a time when other living expenses are high," said Joe Mazza, FortisBC’s vice-president, energy supply and resource development. "Even with the cost of gas decreasing, we understand energy costs are an important consideration in household budgets and we are always here to support our customers if they need it."
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(4) comments
In the past 6 months, the cost of the natural gas on my account is 31% of the total billing here in Vancouver.
Utility service bills need a deep investigation. Why is 55% of my bill fixed charges? I believe the WEF has been making the cost of living harder and harder for humans on purpose. Utilities, taxes, food, housing all going way up compared to wages. Why! Well, the WEF wants us poor and controlled. And increasing the cost of being a human on this planet, will slowly result in less humans. And this is the WEF #1 goal. They want depopulation.
The author might wish to make mention that the discount takes effect on the same day that our stupid carbon tax is increasing natural gas rates in the province by about 20% so the change is in effect a 10% INCREASE in costs. One is tempted to conclude that Fortis has gotten into bed with the province to decrease the sticker shock on new rates as of Apr 1.
Utility companies scr3wing over their customers?!? What!?! Shocking!
