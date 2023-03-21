Natural gas

Fortis cuts its natural gas rate to consumers by $1.

 By Dave Naylor

Natural gas customers in British Columbia are getting a break on their home heating bills even as consumers in Alberta continues to pay some of the highest rates in the country.

FortisBC — the province’s natural gas distribution utility — has announced a $1 cut in the cost of supplying gas to residential customers for home heating, from $5.159 per gigajoule (GJ) to $4.159 for all customers out to June 30. The changes come into effect on April 1. It’s the second cut since January.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

(4) comments

Footloose
Footloose

In the past 6 months, the cost of the natural gas on my account is 31% of the total billing here in Vancouver.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Utility service bills need a deep investigation. Why is 55% of my bill fixed charges? I believe the WEF has been making the cost of living harder and harder for humans on purpose. Utilities, taxes, food, housing all going way up compared to wages. Why! Well, the WEF wants us poor and controlled. And increasing the cost of being a human on this planet, will slowly result in less humans. And this is the WEF #1 goal. They want depopulation.

JPB
JPB

The author might wish to make mention that the discount takes effect on the same day that our stupid carbon tax is increasing natural gas rates in the province by about 20% so the change is in effect a 10% INCREASE in costs. One is tempted to conclude that Fortis has gotten into bed with the province to decrease the sticker shock on new rates as of Apr 1.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Utility companies scr3wing over their customers?!? What!?! Shocking!

