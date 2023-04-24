Based on stock trading, Tucker Carlson was worth up to $962 million to the company that owns Fox News.
Carlson was the most-watched program on Fox News before parting ways with Fox News on Monday.
On Monday, the value of Fox Corporation's shares dropped by as much as 5.4%, which is the largest decline since October.
This drop happened after the company announced that Carlson had left Fox News immediately.
This news came days after the network agreed to pay $787 million to settle a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation because Fox News spread misinformation related to the 2020 US presidential election and election fraud claims.
Investors are speculating where Carlson might work next. As a result, investors bought shares of two companies, Rumble Inc., a conservative video network supported by Peter Thiel, and Digital World Acquisition Corp., a company merging with Trump Media.
Initially, the stocks of these two companies went down, but then they went back up. Rumble increased by 3.9%, while Digital World's stock gained 2.2%.
Carlson’s exit is “definitely going to leave a mark on Fox,” Matthew Tuttle told Bloomberg, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, who bought shares of Rumble.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Fox pretends to be conservative. But the board and top leadership are just part of the Elite media Control system. Fox settled in the Dominion case to just give Dominion credibility. There was tons of evidence Dominion was involved in funny business. Now...the 787 mil loss is being blamed on Tucker. Now they lose another Billion. LOL. By summer Fox will be announcing massive layoffs.
Never kill the golden goose.
