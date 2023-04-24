Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson

 Courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Based on stock trading, Tucker Carlson was worth up to $962 million to the company that owns Fox News.

Fox News

Fox News 

Carlson was the most-watched program on Fox News before parting ways with Fox News on Monday.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Free Canada
Free Canada

Fox pretends to be conservative. But the board and top leadership are just part of the Elite media Control system. Fox settled in the Dominion case to just give Dominion credibility. There was tons of evidence Dominion was involved in funny business. Now...the 787 mil loss is being blamed on Tucker. Now they lose another Billion. LOL. By summer Fox will be announcing massive layoffs.

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

Never kill the golden goose.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.