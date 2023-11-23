Business

Freedom Convoy organizer calls for people to form alternative economies

Tom Marazzo is shown in a YouTube video asking to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Tom Marazzo is shown in a YouTube video asking to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Courtesy YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Freedom Convoy
Canadian Government
Time
Tom Marazzo
Economic Plan
Parallel Economy
Economic Crash
Quickness

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news