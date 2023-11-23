Freedom Convoy organizer calls for people to form alternative economies

Freedom Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s latest economic plan indicates people should “do everything you possibly can to join/start/support a parallel economy/society.”“When they crash the economy, it will be quick and decisive,” tweeted Marazzo on Wednesday. “You won’t have time to do anything about it later.”.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to respond to the Freedom Convoy in 2022. READ MORE: UPDATED: Trudeau invokes the Emergencies Act in CanadaTrudeau said it had become clear there are serious challenges for authorities to enforce the law.He admitted the Emergencies Act would allow the Canadian government to interfere with the economy by authorizing and directing financial institutions to regulate or prohibit the use of property to fund or support protests and blockades. Freeland said the Canadian government’s economic plan is working when she delivered her fall fiscal update in the House of Commons on Tuesday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Freeland throws more money at Canada’s economic 'plan'Despite preaching austerity, Freeland lavished more money on a long list of Canadian government pet projects, including electric vehicle battery factories, childcare and housing assistance for renters. The Canadian government will be shelling out about 10 cents on every dollar — $52.4 billion a year compared to an initial estimate of $46 billion — on interest to service the debt.“We are making a conscious decision to avoid pouring fuel on the fire of inflation — thus doing our part to ensure that interest rates can fall as soon as possible, which is the number one priority for millions of Canadians today,” she said.