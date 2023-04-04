At the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland took part in an undisclosed session on Ukraine war funding.
The revelations come from an Inquiry of Ministry requested by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand—Norfolk, ON).
Freeland attended a private session that did not appear on her public itinerary or the WEF public program of events.
The Inquiry said the panel discussed “the war in Ukraine and paths for private sector capital to offer support.”
Participants included US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, former British prime ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended via teleconference.
Three financiers participated, Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Bill Ford, chairman and CEO of General Atlantic, and David Rubenstein, co-chairman of the Carlyle Group.
Fink is on the WEF board of trustees with Freeland and his company BlackRock holds the most assets on earth of any financial firm.
Freeland did attend a WEF public session on Ukraine called “Restoring Security and Peace,” where Freeland said that defeating Russia gives a “huge boost to the global economy.”
Trudeau’s government sent ministers from Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and the ministry of Finance.
International Trade Minister Mary Ng and Freeland were joined by two staff members and two Canadian diplomats from Geneva, Switzerland.
Freeland’s schedule had limited information, with meetings with unspecified “business leaders and other participants.”
The Inquiry did not disclose any additional information about meetings beyond meetings with the US congressional delegation of Senators Chris Coons and Joe Manchin, with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and with President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.
The GAC provided more detailed information about Ng’s meetings, including some brief agendas and summaries.
However, the participants names were withheld, citing privacy for non-Canadian meeting participants.
Lewis did ask for the details of agreements from the WEF meetings.
“The WEF public session and side meetings related to the WTO [World Trade Organization] were general discussions and did not entail any formal agreements,” said the Inquiry.
“The bilateral engagements were closed meetings and as such, no information is available regarding their content.”
As part of Lewis request, she asked for any follow-up actions after the WEF event finished.
The Inquiry said that “Canada will continue to engage with the WEF on shared priorities.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
fire her a s s
Too bad Putin didn’t scope out the parasites while they were in Ukraine and incinerate the WEF maggots
WS readers understand that Canada is run by the WEF. The question is. How do we get voters in Ontario to understand this. Ontario is a hive of brain washed people that just watch TV News all day.
Am from Ontario....take away their public sector jobs. That will wake them up right fast.
That individual should be thrown out of parliament, charged with treason and dealt with as such.
Along with Trudeau.
👍
