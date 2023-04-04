Chrystia Freeland at WEF
Image courtesy of the World Economic Forum

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland took part in an undisclosed session on Ukraine war funding.

Zelensky

The revelations come from an Inquiry of Ministry requested by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis (Haldimand—Norfolk, ON).

Klaus Shwab

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

BERNHARTMARTENS
BERNHARTMARTENS

fire her a s s

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Too bad Putin didn’t scope out the parasites while they were in Ukraine and incinerate the WEF maggots

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

WS readers understand that Canada is run by the WEF. The question is. How do we get voters in Ontario to understand this. Ontario is a hive of brain washed people that just watch TV News all day.

Report Add Reply
_samson
_samson

Am from Ontario....take away their public sector jobs. That will wake them up right fast.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

That individual should be thrown out of parliament, charged with treason and dealt with as such.

Along with Trudeau.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

Report Add Reply

