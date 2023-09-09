Chrystia Freeland Finance committee
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland did not confirm whether she intends to use her statutory powers to force the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) to investigate public complaints against the banks.

Access to Information records showed the FCAC did not reach out to any of the 27,323 bank customers who had written to express their complaints regarding violations of the Bank Act.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

