Chrystia Freeland at WEF
Image courtesy of the World Economic Forum

A Commons Finance committee report tells Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to “close the growing income gap” with new taxes. However, Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows that no growing income gap exists, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Money

“Some witnesses called on the government to address growing income inequality,” said the committee report Responding to the Challenges of our Time. 

Bank of Nova Scotia

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(11) comments

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

“The extraordinary debts we incurred to keep Canadians safe and solvent must be paid down”. Hey dingbat. I don’t need or want you to “keep me safe”. I want you in jail for treason, you WEF hack. This is typical. The WEF communist lackey Gov causes the problem and wastes the taxpayers money then “promises” to fix the problem with “wealth redistribution” through even more taxation. How do you get rid of the middle class - you grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Freeland is just a NY Journalist who thinks she is smart . . . she is not!

Higher & higher taxes especially on Corporations & the Wealthy will certainly make Canada an even Less Likely Place to Invest . . . which leads to ever Fewer Jobs.

France tried Jagmeet's idiotic Tax the Rich plan a decade ago . . . the Wealthy almost all moved out of France and Revenues Dropped.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Higher taxes fits right in with the Trudeau communist government.

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

More dishonest taxes from the corrupt liars. Canada needs impeachment laws.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

If I am charged a huge tax increase, I have 3 options. A. Pass the costs immediately to my customers, plus a bit more to cover the added accounting, and paperwork.

B. Leave Canada.

C. Find ways to avoid paying taxes, lobbyists, offshore holdings, foreign deposits, etc.

It's pretty simple, every additional tax gets pushed onto the lower and middle class. She could simply ask the board of the Trudeau Foundation on how they avoid paying any additional taxes.

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

100% true.

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

The Liberal/NDP coalition government of Trudeau/Singh propose to tax Banks and Insurance companies. All Banks and Insurance Companies will do is raise the fees and rates to every Canadians.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

The utter insanity of the Liberal government knows no bounds. The day will come, if we keep them in power, where we will just work for no pay.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

The background for Freeland shows who she receives her orders from. They try to blame a capitalist system for the mess they created but in reality it was Trudeau and Singh who spent billions of dollars on the fake pandemic measures. Without the government meddling we would have been way better off and there would be no need for more taxation. You can be sure the average citizen will end up paying for it.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Liberals solution to everything is more taxes. They truly do not understand economics or finances.

However, we are not dealing with liberals in the traditional sense. Today's liberals are leftists. Corrupt, lying, arrogant, treasonous leftists. Who are led by the WEF.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Agreed

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.