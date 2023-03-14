A Commons Finance committee report tells Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to “close the growing income gap” with new taxes. However, Bank of Canada (BoC) data shows that no growing income gap exists, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Some witnesses called on the government to address growing income inequality,” said the committee report Responding to the Challenges of our Time.
It recommended Freeland “take steps to close the growing income gap and generate revenue to fund poverty reduction programs by closing tax loopholes and ending the use of low-tax or non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, taxing extreme wealth, and implementing a tax on excessive profits, including windfalls associated with the pandemic.”
A BoC report Income Inequality in Canada 2022 showed that income inequality is not increasing.
“Data show[s] income inequality in Canada increased substantially during the 1980s and first half of the 1990s, but has been relatively stable over the last 25 years,” said the report.
The report noted that “income inequality in the United States has been higher than in Canada for the last four decades.”
Conservative MPs on the Finance committee opposed implementing any new taxes.
“Stop the taxes,” said the Conservative MPs minority report.
“No new taxes. This includes cancelling all planned and new tax hikes, such as the tripling of the carbon tax.”
“Conservatives dissent to this report because it fails to address the inflation and cost of living crisis created by increasing tax hikes and out of control Liberal spending,” Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan (Calgary Forest Lawn, AB) told the Commons.
“For those reasons, we cannot support the recommendations of the report.”
In Freeland’s 2022 budget, the government introduced $1.1 billion in new taxes on banks and insurance companies, including a 15% Canada Recovery Dividend tax.
Cabinet hit the banks and insurance companies with an additional tax increase by moving the corporate tax rate from 15% to 16.5%.
“Our pandemic deficits are and must continue to be reduced,” Freeland told the Commons at the time.
“The extraordinary debts we incurred to keep Canadians safe and solvent must be paid down.”
New Democrats since 2020 have sought a 30% windfall profits tax worth $7.95 billion a year, by the Parliamentary Budget Office estimate.
“That’s a massive amount of new revenue,” New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh earlier told reporters.
“People are worried about the cost of this pandemic and they’re worried because they don’t want to see the cost fall on them.”
Parliament in 1940 introduced an Excess Profits Tax Act that imposed a minimum 35% tax on corporations and a 75% surcharge on net gains over “standard profits” based on tax filers average revenues in the previous three years.
“If the Liberal government doesn’t actually get down to making the ultra-rich pay their fair share, what’s going to happen is the burden is going to fall on people,” said Singh.
“The extraordinary debts we incurred to keep Canadians safe and solvent must be paid down”. Hey dingbat. I don’t need or want you to “keep me safe”. I want you in jail for treason, you WEF hack. This is typical. The WEF communist lackey Gov causes the problem and wastes the taxpayers money then “promises” to fix the problem with “wealth redistribution” through even more taxation. How do you get rid of the middle class - you grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.
Freeland is just a NY Journalist who thinks she is smart . . . she is not!
Higher & higher taxes especially on Corporations & the Wealthy will certainly make Canada an even Less Likely Place to Invest . . . which leads to ever Fewer Jobs.
France tried Jagmeet's idiotic Tax the Rich plan a decade ago . . . the Wealthy almost all moved out of France and Revenues Dropped.
Higher taxes fits right in with the Trudeau communist government.
More dishonest taxes from the corrupt liars. Canada needs impeachment laws.
If I am charged a huge tax increase, I have 3 options. A. Pass the costs immediately to my customers, plus a bit more to cover the added accounting, and paperwork.
B. Leave Canada.
C. Find ways to avoid paying taxes, lobbyists, offshore holdings, foreign deposits, etc.
It's pretty simple, every additional tax gets pushed onto the lower and middle class. She could simply ask the board of the Trudeau Foundation on how they avoid paying any additional taxes.
100% true.
The Liberal/NDP coalition government of Trudeau/Singh propose to tax Banks and Insurance companies. All Banks and Insurance Companies will do is raise the fees and rates to every Canadians.
The utter insanity of the Liberal government knows no bounds. The day will come, if we keep them in power, where we will just work for no pay.
The background for Freeland shows who she receives her orders from. They try to blame a capitalist system for the mess they created but in reality it was Trudeau and Singh who spent billions of dollars on the fake pandemic measures. Without the government meddling we would have been way better off and there would be no need for more taxation. You can be sure the average citizen will end up paying for it.
Liberals solution to everything is more taxes. They truly do not understand economics or finances.
However, we are not dealing with liberals in the traditional sense. Today's liberals are leftists. Corrupt, lying, arrogant, treasonous leftists. Who are led by the WEF.
Agreed
