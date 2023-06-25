Ginette Petitpas Taylor
Bill C-13 An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act was signed into law on Tuesday. This first-of-its-kind legislation mandates bilingualism in the federally regulated private sector.

According to Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the bill aims to “reverse the decline of French” in Canada.

rianc
rianc

Despite their efforts, French is only going to continue to decline. French is not even the second most spoken language in Canada. French in North America is surrounded by English and Spanish as the most spoken languages. Then regionally their are other minority languages that are spoken more than French. Most the immigrants that the Lieberals like to welcome into Canada don't even speak French is only exacerbates the problems with French. Now they will try and tell the rest of Canada and English and French are equal, just that French is more equal and more deserving than English. In Canada it is now okay to discriminate based on skin colour but also the language you speak. So much for Canada, as regional disparities keep getting worse and worse.

Raz
Raz

All leftist have the same stupid look. Dah

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder how many bank employees in Alberta will be fired so Quebec citizens can be given their jobs?

Tiberius
Tiberius

Here's what these discriminatory French language laws mean in reality: when you take a look at the places that already employ them (Federal government and their various subsidiaries such as NGOs), you will find that the upper echelons of power are 99% French-speaking people, Liberal voters, almost exclusively from Quebec or Ontario, with a small subset from Eastern Canada (this that so called "Laurentian Elite" that gets talked about).

The laws ensure that the positions of power in this country are enshrined to THAT GROUP ONLY. A farm-kid from Alberta will never, ever reach those positions. Neither would an immigrant kid from Surrey. This is by design.

Apparently, the Liberal-class in Canada is not satisfied with their elite group just controlling government, and now are expanding their tentacles into the private sector.

As usual, nobody in this country of cowards will say a peep about this actual example of "institutionalized racism/discrimination."

