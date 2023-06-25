Bill C-13 An Act to Amend the Official Languages Act was signed into law on Tuesday. This first-of-its-kind legislation mandates bilingualism in the federally regulated private sector.
According to Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, the bill aims to “reverse the decline of French” in Canada.
“By receiving Royal Assent, we have given ourselves the means to achieve substantive equality between French and English,” said the minister.
“With this act, we will have better tools to reverse the decline of French. It is a good day for official languages.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Bill C-13 requires airlines, banks, ports, railways, and other federally regulated employers operating in regions of Canada with a “strong francophone presence” to use French.
The legislation does not clearly define what constitutes a “strong francophone presence.”
Cabinet last April 27 added a new clause stating “The minister of Canadian Heritage shall advance the equality of status and use of English and French in Canadian society.” The bill received final passage in the Senate last Thursday.
During testimony on Oct. 25 at the Commons Languages committee, employers pointed out various complaints about the legislation.
“I’ll give you an example,” said Daniel-Robert Gooch, CEO of the Association of Canadian Port Authorities (ACPA).
“They’ve discovered they can just go on websites and, ‘Oh, OK, this consultation document, do you see on the bottom of page five you refer to an appendix and that is in English?’”
“While some official language complaints are well-founded and require corrective action, our members have in recent years faced increasing complaints that are vexatious in nature and do not in our view protect or assist with the values the act stands for,” said Gooch.
In a submission to the Senate Languages committee, the ACPA stated Language Commissioner Raymond Théberge instructed employers to revise previous Twitter posts to ensure compliance with French language requirements.
“There was a recent recommendation by the commissioner to ‘back tweet’ years of historical English-only tweets,” wrote the association.
“Recently, one of our members had to address a complaint regarding an English-only sign. The sign in question was not erected within the port authority’s lands nor under its purview.”
French “remains fragile” despite 54 years of official bilingualism and $7.7 billion in federal promotions, the department of Canadian Heritage wrote in an April 5 report.
“The viability of francophone official language minority communities remains fragile,” said the report Evaluation of the Official Languages Support Programs 2004-2021.
“The rate of bilingualism outside Québec decreased slightly despite an increase in the number of students enrolled in second language learning programs,” wrote researchers.
By an official estimate, 9.5% of Canadians are bilingual outside Québec. Only 3.5% of people outside Québec identify French as their first language.
(4) comments
Despite their efforts, French is only going to continue to decline. French is not even the second most spoken language in Canada. French in North America is surrounded by English and Spanish as the most spoken languages. Then regionally their are other minority languages that are spoken more than French. Most the immigrants that the Lieberals like to welcome into Canada don't even speak French is only exacerbates the problems with French. Now they will try and tell the rest of Canada and English and French are equal, just that French is more equal and more deserving than English. In Canada it is now okay to discriminate based on skin colour but also the language you speak. So much for Canada, as regional disparities keep getting worse and worse.
All leftist have the same stupid look. Dah
I wonder how many bank employees in Alberta will be fired so Quebec citizens can be given their jobs?
Here's what these discriminatory French language laws mean in reality: when you take a look at the places that already employ them (Federal government and their various subsidiaries such as NGOs), you will find that the upper echelons of power are 99% French-speaking people, Liberal voters, almost exclusively from Quebec or Ontario, with a small subset from Eastern Canada (this that so called "Laurentian Elite" that gets talked about).
The laws ensure that the positions of power in this country are enshrined to THAT GROUP ONLY. A farm-kid from Alberta will never, ever reach those positions. Neither would an immigrant kid from Surrey. This is by design.
Apparently, the Liberal-class in Canada is not satisfied with their elite group just controlling government, and now are expanding their tentacles into the private sector.
As usual, nobody in this country of cowards will say a peep about this actual example of "institutionalized racism/discrimination."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.