Frozen fake meat pepperoni pizzas recalled

Another day, another food recall.This time, though it’s not the usual suspect. That’s because it’s a popular brand of plant-based frozen vegan pizza being sold in stores across Alberta, Nova Scotia and Ontario.And the reason? Undeclared milk — which is definitely not vegan.According to the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) consumers should return Oggi brand Americana Pizza made with Beyond Meat products.“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” it says.Oggi Foods is a French Canadian company that produces gourmet and authentic gluten-free Italian pizza and pastas.According to its website, Oggi Plant-Based Frozen Pizzas are made with a gluten-free cauliflower crust and topped with dairy-free mozzarella and vegan Beyond Meat. This particular combination vegan pizza is topped with fire roasted vegetables, dairy-free mozzarella and Beyond Meat crumbles.Among its ingredients: “beef type flavor (yeast extract, tapioca maltodextrin, acacia gum, salt, sunflower oil, natural flavor), spices, rice flour, tomato powder, potassium bicarbonate, sugar, potassium chloride, caramel color, lemon juice concentrate, citric acid, salt, calcium sulfate, onion extract, garlic extract, vegan mozzarella: water, refined coconut oil (23%), modified potato starch, starch, tricalcium citrate, sea salt, modified tapioca starch, vegan flavor, colour(e160a), vitamin b12, sulfites (in balsamic vinegar) and coconut oil (from vegan cheese).“Anyone with the affected products can take them back to where they bought them for a full refund.