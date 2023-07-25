Trudeau the hypocrite

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in India

The silence was deafening.

Even as Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault jets off to the G20 meeting of environment ministers in India this week, the group’s energy bosses concluded their own confab on the weekend without issuing a final communique on fossil fuels, renewable energy or even the war in Ukraine.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest1121
guest1121

Guilbault is a climate nut 🥜. The only saving grace is he is so far out of touch with reality that what ever he says won't fly because it's borderline impossible by today's standards

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.