Greta Thunberg is off to the World Economic Forum (WEF) for her next climate change protest against new oil and gas projects.
The WEF began on Monday with world leaders, celebrities, and business leaders meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Greta Thunberg is off to the World Economic Forum (WEF) for her next climate change protest against new oil and gas projects.
The WEF began on Monday with world leaders, celebrities, and business leaders meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
The WEF brings together “the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas” and “progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.”
Greenpeace research found that 10% of WEF attendees flew on private jets at the WEF 2022 meetings.
Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, Helena Gualinga from Ecuador, and Luisa Neubauer from Germany are joining Thunberg and other climate activists.
It is unclear when the protest will take place. However, Fridays for Future activist Neubauer was spotted travelling in a “climate-friendly” way on a train to Davos.
The activist non-profit Avaaz shared an open “cease and desist notice” letter to the CEOs of oil and gas companies attending the WEF.
“This Cease and Desist Notice is to demand that you immediately stop opening any new oil, gas, or coal extraction sites, and stop blocking the clean energy transition we all so urgently need,” said the letter.
“It’s time to put these CEOs on notice … showing them that 2023 will be a watershed moment for accountability.”
If the oil and gas CEOs do not give in to the climate activist demands, they plan to hold the oil and gas companies responsible for climate change.
“If you fail to act immediately, be advised citizens around the world will consider taking any and all legal action to hold you accountable. And we will keep protesting in the streets in huge numbers,” said the letter.
“You must end these activities as they are in direct violation of our human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, your duties of care, as well as the rights of indigenous people.“
The four climate activists signed the Avaaz letter and it received over 860,000 signatures online.
🛑 CEASE AND DESIST 🛑Join @GretaThunberg, @vanessa_vash, @SumakHelena, and @Luisamneubauer - add you name to the letter to Big Oil CEOs now!We demand an end to the fossil fuel projects that are destroying our planet. @Davos @wef #WEF2023 https://t.co/Zt1X17r6VR— Avaaz (@Avaaz) January 16, 2023
Avaaz is a non-profit that promotes “global activism on issues such as climate change, human rights, animal rights, corruption, poverty, and conflict.”
On Tuesday, Thunberg protested against a coal mine in Germany and was arrested by police.
There is a video online of Thunberg smiling and laughing with police before being “detained.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
Why is that we never hear of anything good that the green peace and the grettas of the world are doing. iE. planting trees etc. THATS BECAUSE THEY DONT. THEY ONLY COMPLAIN BUT NEVER DO ANYTHING.
Greta is no longer a mentally challenged, uneducated tween.
She is now a legal adult, responsible for her actions.
It doesn't matter what she or her intellectually compromised cohort thinks.......
Do the crime, suffer the time.
Didn’t I see this miserable little cretin in the Bride of Chucky?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.