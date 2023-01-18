Greta Thunberg
Image courtesy of CBC

Greta Thunberg is off to the World Economic Forum (WEF) for her next climate change protest against new oil and gas projects.

Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum

Klaus Schwab World Economic Forum

The WEF began on Monday with world leaders, celebrities, and business leaders meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg speaks to the UN

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Why is that we never hear of anything good that the green peace and the grettas of the world are doing. iE. planting trees etc. THATS BECAUSE THEY DONT. THEY ONLY COMPLAIN BUT NEVER DO ANYTHING.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Greta is no longer a mentally challenged, uneducated tween.

She is now a legal adult, responsible for her actions.

It doesn't matter what she or her intellectually compromised cohort thinks.......

Do the crime, suffer the time.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Didn’t I see this miserable little cretin in the Bride of Chucky?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.