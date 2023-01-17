Sunwing has more bad news for customers flying out of Regina: it cancelled the rest of its winter flights.
Sunwing only cancelled flights until February 4, but cannot staff the remaining winter flights.
An email sent to Saskatchewan travel agents circulating on social media said Sunwing was cancelling the rest of the flights, except for a few flights in mid-February on Family Day weekend.
“Due to extenuating circumstances, we sincerely regret to inform travel advisors that we are cancelling the balance of our winter program from Regina, effective Feb. 4, 2023,” said the email sent to travel agents.
“This impacts weekly flights from Regina to Mexico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic, with the exception of Sunday departures to Puerto Vallarta on February 17th, Mazatlan on February 17th and Cancun on February 18th and February 20th, which will operate as planned.”
Affected passengers can get a full refund or rebook their flights if they can switch to a same-day departure from Saskatoon, Winnipeg, or another Canadian airport.
“With the exception of customers scheduled to depart from Regina on Family Day weekend and customers with Sunday bookings to Puerto Vallarta, Sunwing is offering impacted customers the ability to transfer their vacation package to same-day departures from Winnipeg, Saskatoon, or other Canadian airports as originally booked pricing, pending availability. Alternatively, customers can choose to cancel their vacations for a full refund to their original form of payment, if preferred.”
It is becoming much harder to fly out of Saskatchewan with Air Canada ending its Saskatoon and Regina service.
Regina Airport President and CEO James Bogusz said they “have been having active discussions with a number of ultra low cost carriers, and we are actively trying to bring them back to the city of Regina.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
