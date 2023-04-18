WestJet pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike should a negotiated settlement not be reached by May 16.
“On average, every 18 hours a WestJet Group pilot turns in their wings for a better career,” said ALPA WestJet Chair Bernard Lewall in a Tuesday press release.
“We are hopeful today’s strong strike vote result and the excellent show of unity displayed during our informational picket last month incentivize management to reach an agreement with us — an agreement that will provide job security and career progression for our pilots and, most importantly, stability to the airline and our passengers.”
The release said with 95% of pilots voting, an overwhelming 93% agreed to strike if needed. It added the vote is a clear sign WestJet pilots remain committed to securing a North American industry-standard contract.
The contract the ALPA wants is focused on fixing recruitment and retention issues, which are due to the airline trying to reduce costs by driving down wages and refusing to address scheduling concerns and other poor working conditions. Despite touting its growth strategy, it's losing 30 pilots per month and is on track to lose up to 20% of its experienced pilot workforce within the next year.
While flight disruptions are never an ideal outcome for pilots or passengers, the release said WestJet pilots are prepared for any outcome due to a $2.7 million grant from the ALPA’s war chest, which was authorized by its executive board.
The pilots will be in a legal position to commence job action May 16, but the union said it remains committed to the bargaining process and will make its negotiators available after a 21-day cooling-off period set to expire on May 13. If no agreement has been reached at that time, it will file a 72-hour strike notice.
Lewall concluded by saying ALPA’s goal is to avoid a strike, but “WestJet fails to recognize the value and the expertise we bring to our airline and the pride we have in transporting our guests safely to their destinations every day.”
“We want to continue being a major contributor to WestJet’s success and help our airline achieve its growth strategy, but if management leaves us no other option, we will be ready to take job action only if forced,” said Lewall.
WestJet almost went on strike in July after more than 700 workers in Calgary and Vancouver voted in favour of strike action if they were unable to reach a new contract.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
And they all were forced to get vaxxed to keep their jobs with this slimy employer. I wonder how many have regrets now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.