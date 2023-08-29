Steven Guilbeault
Courtesy of Twitter

Even before it begins, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s much-touted trip to China is turning into a propaganda fest for the ruling Communist Party.

Guilbeault arrived in Beijing on the weekend to a derisive editorial greeting from the Global Times newspaper warning him to mind his step — and manners — in climate talks this week. And it came with a not so subtle warning that future cooperation with the Chinese government hinges on it.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(5) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Gilbert sure paddle fast to get to China so quickly, if he didn’t paddle or use a sailboat, if he flew on a jet instead, then that makes him a hypocrite, why should we believe a single thing these climate zealots say, when even they refuse to live by their own rules.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

I just love this picture of Mr. Guilbeault... he really does have a blank useless look on his face!

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Remember

From the ChiCom point of view they have every right to tell this Geeboat tool and Trudeau what to do and how high to jump

They paid all these Liberano criminals off handsomely, took financial care of their kids and families and installed them into power

The ChiComs consider them their property

Report Add Reply
Jane V
Jane V

Let's defund and phase out Geeboat! Totally silly, man. Who in their right mind would 'co-operate' with communists? Silly people.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Trudeau infected Liberano mafia was installed by China

They are just another branch of ChiCom organized crime

Nothing more

It’s ludicrous and so obvious how corrupt this country is

What a joke

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.