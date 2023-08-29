Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Even before it begins, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s much-touted trip to China is turning into a propaganda fest for the ruling Communist Party.
Guilbeault arrived in Beijing on the weekend to a derisive editorial greeting from the Global Times newspaper warning him to mind his step — and manners — in climate talks this week. And it came with a not so subtle warning that future cooperation with the Chinese government hinges on it.
“If the Canadian minister demands that China accelerates its ‘carbon peaking’ and ’carbon neutrality’ targets in a condescending tone, the output could be counterproductive,” it said.
Contrast that with Guilbeault’s own threats to throw Canadian politicians and energy executives in prison for failing to meet emissions targets at home.
The propaganda mouthpiece also took the opportunity to blame Canada for “significant excess carbon emissions” due to extensive wildfires.
The Global Times is China’s English-language tabloid run under the auspices of the Communist Party’s People’s Daily. The publication has been called China’s Fox News for its sensationalist, nationalist editorial stance and key role in the CPC’s international propaganda apparatus.
Its former editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin is considered a vocal proponent of the so-called ‘wolf warrior’ communication strategy of loudly denouncing critics of the Chinese government and its policies.
Guilbeault is attending the annual meeting of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development as vice-chair. Although its ostensibly billed as an independent think tank, it’s headed by Chinese president Xi Jingping’s former chief of staff and vice-premier Ding Xuexiang.
Guilbeault becomes the first Canadian cabinet minister to visit China in four years, a time that has been marked by increasing tensions following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018, the forced detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, and alleged interference in Canadian elections.
In a separate editorial, the Global Times complained: “lately, the Canadian side has repeatedly hyped up the so-called 'Chinese interference,' and rampant and discriminatory anti-Asian acts and words are rising significantly in Canada."
Before he left for Beijing, Guilbeault resisted Opposition calls to cancel the trip and resign from the group. He also resisted calling out the Chinese government for human rights abuses and meddling in Canadian elections.
"We will confront them when we have to confront them," Guilbeault told the CBC. "But we will also cooperate on issues like climate change and nature."
According to Guilbeault’s office, Environment and Climate Change Canada is actually funding the council to the tune of $16 million from 2017 until 2026.
"Canada's leaders should not hold formal positions in groups run by foreign governments," the Conservative Party said in a media statement. "If Minister Guilbeault insists on travelling to Beijing, he should firmly and vocally denounce Beijing's interference in Canada's democracy."
(5) comments
Gilbert sure paddle fast to get to China so quickly, if he didn’t paddle or use a sailboat, if he flew on a jet instead, then that makes him a hypocrite, why should we believe a single thing these climate zealots say, when even they refuse to live by their own rules.
I just love this picture of Mr. Guilbeault... he really does have a blank useless look on his face!
Remember
From the ChiCom point of view they have every right to tell this Geeboat tool and Trudeau what to do and how high to jump
They paid all these Liberano criminals off handsomely, took financial care of their kids and families and installed them into power
The ChiComs consider them their property
Let's defund and phase out Geeboat! Totally silly, man. Who in their right mind would 'co-operate' with communists? Silly people.
The Trudeau infected Liberano mafia was installed by China
They are just another branch of ChiCom organized crime
Nothing more
It’s ludicrous and so obvious how corrupt this country is
What a joke
