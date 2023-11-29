Guilbeault retweets 500 pound elephant in the room — and it’s not methane reductions

“I'm hoping that (Environment) Minister Guilbeault sends out a congratulatory press release today about our energy industry's success in reducing emissions and meeting our targets early.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.If Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was looking for any kind of acknowledgement from federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault for meeting methane emissions reduction targets three years early, she didn’t get it.In fact, Guilbeault never even acknowledged it at all. Instead, he retweeted a post on Twitter (“X”) expressing support for Bill S-15, legislation introduced by Senator Marty Klyne promoting the world’s first elephant captivity phase out and legal protection for Canada’s great apes..In a speech on the Senate floor, Klyne called it “one of the strongest animal welfare bills in Parliament’s history” and specifically thanked Guilbeault for his role in bringing the bill forward.If passed, Bill S-15 would achieve the world’s first nationally legislated phase-out of elephant captivity. Over 20 captive elephants live in Canada at four locations, with most located at African Lion Safari near Hamilton, Ontario, Zoo de Granby and Edmonton’s Valley Zoo.There was conspicuously no mention of Alberta’s announcement on Tuesday of managing to reduce methane emissions 45% from 2014 levels in 2022, three years ahead of a federally mandated 2025 target.And despite the fact methane is one of the most potent of all greenhouse gases, with 86% more warming potential than CO2. And notwithstanding Ottawa has failed to meet a single emissions reduction target it's ever set.At a press briefing in Edmonton, Smith quipped she would like to see some recognition from federal officials.“I'm hoping that (Environment) Minister Guilbeault sends out a congratulatory press release today about our energy industry's success in reducing emissions and meeting our targets early.” By Wednesday, it became clear she wasn’t getting it. And apparently, neither did he.