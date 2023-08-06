Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault's department issued a deadline on Wednesday for grocers to provide their feedback on proposed restrictions regarding single-use plastics, such as meat wrapping and fruit bags. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, they have until the end of the month to submit their comments.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

Rarely get takeaway, but recently stopped for a coffee with my mother and son.

Sure seemed foolish, drinking iced coffee through that soggy paper straw ...

from the PLASTIC CUP.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

The thing that astounds me is that nearly 50% of the country plans to vote for these same clowns again.

Here’s the keys, it’s all yours.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Liberals - working hard to make food more expensive for ordinary Canadians.

guest1121
guest1121

Someone should put both of those politicians in the photo in a plastic bag and Huck them off a bridge

