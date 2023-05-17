Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

 

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault stated it would be illegal for Saskatchewan to continue operating its coal-fired power plants beyond the year 2030 unless they adopt technology that captures the emissions produced by the plants.

Scott Moe Red Tie Budget Day

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Canada's current regulations, implemented five years ago, say all coal power plants must be shut down, transitioned to natural gas, or outfitted with carbon-capture systems by 2030. The regulations aim to deal with the environmental impact of coal power generation.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

When he (Giillebeut) is is prison...then we will talk about that bull...

guest688
guest688

Actually Farmboy I think Gillebeut is on the "to be Guillotine" list so we don't have to feed his sorry...

northrungrader
northrungrader

Climbing the CN tower as a publicity stunt for a semi terrorist organization is also illegal., hence your CRIMINAL RECORD Minister...

free the west
free the west

So why does the regime in Ottawa not tell us exactly how they feel about us? Oh they just did.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Hopefully they will be voted out in the next election. Liberals do not have the best interests of Canadians at heart.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Way to go Moe. LOL. Saskatchewan should receive tons of Carbon credits for taking tons and tons of C02 out of the air, putting it into wheat and many other cereal crops and sending it to places all over the world to feed the planet. OMG....the corruption and stupidity of Ottawa is mind boggling.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Guilbeault is a low intellect collossal Moron . . . . China builds TWO Coal Fired Generating Plants a WEEK . . . what Saskatchewan does is completely irrellivant !

Is Guilbeault that friggin stupid that he does not understand that China & India, the two biggest polluters on the planet with 3 BILLION Citizens, are going the opposite direction of 30 odd million dumb Canooks?

Better question is . . . Why is Canada bringing in Millions of people from 3rd world Temperate Climates whose so-called Karbon Footprints increase 1000s of Xs when they get to Canada?

Left Coast
Left Coast

A few Facts about the Windmill insanity . . . .

"At 100 percent efficiency, if the wind blows at 10 meters per second (about 22 mph), the power is 600 watts per square meter. Hence, to deliver 3,200 million watts, the same output as Hinkley Point C—a planned zero-carbon nuclear power station in England—there would need to be 5.5 million square meters of turbine swept area.

“That should be quite unacceptable to those who care about birds and to other environmentalists,” Allison wrote.

The actual performance of the technology is much worse than the calculations made based on 100 percent efficiency, he said.

“Because the power carried by the wind depends on the third power of the wind speed, if the wind drops to half speed, the power available drops by a factor of 8,” he said. “Almost worse, if the wind speed doubles, the power delivered goes up 8 times, and as a result the turbine has to be turned off for its own protection.”

A WindEurope Report that showed the installed nominal generating capacity across the European Union and United Kingdom on a daily basis was 236 gigawatts (GW). However, the highest output in 2021 registered at 103 GW on March 26 of that year.

The unreliability extends to offshore windfarms as well. Batteries used to store power are also severely restricted by current technology. In spite of such evidence, the government keeps ignoring the numbers, said Allison.

“With general energy shortages, the war in Europe, high prices and the likelihood of failures in electricity supply, many popular scientific presumptions underlying energy policy should be questioned.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

He is also a convicted terrorist

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Moe should tell Gilbeault the Di!d0 that eco-terrorism violates the criminal code too!

