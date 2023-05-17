Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault stated it would be illegal for Saskatchewan to continue operating its coal-fired power plants beyond the year 2030 unless they adopt technology that captures the emissions produced by the plants.
Canada's current regulations, implemented five years ago, say all coal power plants must be shut down, transitioned to natural gas, or outfitted with carbon-capture systems by 2030. The regulations aim to deal with the environmental impact of coal power generation.
According to Guilbeault, the coal power regulations are within the Canadian Environmental Protection Act (EPA) framework.
Anyone violating the EPA would be considered an offence under Canada's Criminal Code.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said to ensure affordable electricity, Saskatchewan is considering operating its three coal plants until they reach their intended lifespans, which extend beyond the year 2030.
Moe emphasized the importance of balancing reliability and affordability while addressing the province's energy needs.
Saskatchewan intends to keep using natural gas and coal even after the target date set by the Trudeau government.
The natural gas plants currently in operation in Saskatchewan, as well as those planned for construction in the near future, will continue to be used until they reach the end of their operational lifespan, said Moe.
This timeline extends beyond the federal government's net-zero target of 2035.
Moe said the province would operate its two coal plants, one with carbon capture capabilities until their operational lifespan ends in the early 2040s.
Moe pointed out the facilities are crucial in maintaining an affordable and reliable power supply.
“We do reserve the right provincially to choose how we are going to produce that power, whether it’s natural gas, whether it’s coal-fired power production,” Moe told the media.
“What we are interested in is running those assets to the end of their life, which is 2042 and 2044. That’s the most efficient, affordable way to provide power, that is what they were designed to do, and we made those investments in those facilities with the full expectation of utilizing those investments until the end of their life.”
According to Moe, Saskatchewan plans to operate its natural gas power plants until they reach the end of their operational lifespan, which would imply that the province may not achieve a net-zero electricity grid until 2050.
The federal government climate plan aims for a fully net-zero grid by 2035, but Guilbeault emphasized that the specific measures to achieve this goal are still being discussed.
Guilbeault suggested Moe should only dismiss the plan once he has had the opportunity to review it.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
