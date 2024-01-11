Business

Health Canada recalls lithium USB chargers for fire hazard

Health Canada is recalling more than 10,000 IKEA USB chargers for fire hazard.
Health Canada is recalling more than 10,000 IKEA USB chargers for fire hazard.Health Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Health Canada
Recalls
Battery Fires

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news