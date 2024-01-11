Health Canada recalls lithium USB chargers for fire hazard

Attention IKEA shoppers.That USB charger you got to charge your fancy new iPhone at Christmas? It’s a fire hazard that could cause it to explode.On Wednesday, Health Canada recalled thousands of the furniture giant’s Åskstorm 40W USB chargers in dark grey, because they pose a burn and electric hazard that could cause devices to explode.According to its website, at least 10,258 of the affected products were sold in Canada between April 2020 and December 2023. The article and model numbers — 80461200 and ICPSW5-40-1 — can be located on the back. All date stamps are included in the recall. The units were manufactured in China.."Wear and tear of the power cable may pose thermal burn and shock hazards to consumers," Health Canada warned.As of January 3, there had been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada, but there have been at least 17 reports of injuries and burns associated with the device worldwide.Customers can return the item in question to any IKEA outlet for a complete refund, no questions asked. Proof of purchase is not required.Health Canada also reminded consumers and retailers that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.It serves as a stark reminder of the fire hazards associated with lithium ion batteries in a variety of products, including electric scooters, bikes and even electric vehicles. Fire departments across Canada, the US and the EU are warning consumers to use appropriately rated chargers for their various devices from reputable manufacturers and to not overcharge them.