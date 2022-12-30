Bill Cosby plans to tour again in 2023 amid more alleged sexual assaults.
In a radio interview with WGH talk radio, Cosby said “yes” when host Scott Spears asked if he had any plans to tour again.
Cosby wants to tour again “because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do.”
“Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” said Cosby.
“I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby my audience knows me to be.”
Cosby spent almost three years in prison before Pennsylvania’s state supreme court overturned his sexual assault conviction.
Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said Cosby was “looking to start touring.”
Five women filed a new civil lawsuit in New York in December and it includes Cosby Show actors Lili Bernard and Eden Tirl.
The lawsuit claims Cosby “sexually abused or assaulted” the five women.
The women allege Cosby either forced them into “sexual acts” or raped them, with four of the allegations occurring while the Cosby Show aired on NBC in the late 1980s or early 1990s.
NBC, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and The Carsey-Werner Company are named in the lawsuit and the women allege the companies had “facilitated the sexual assault of women.”
The women’s lawyer, Jordan Rusty, said “it was well known Bill Cosby would regularly take young women into his dressing room … there were instances where staff saw this happening and even encouraged the plaintiff to submit.”
The fifth woman involved is Cinder Ladd, who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her when she was 21.
Wyatt said “Mr Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”
In June, Cosby was found liable in a civil trial in Los Angeles for the sexual abuse of Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion, when Huth was only 16 years old. The jury awarded Huth $500,000 and found his “conduct” was “driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
