A ceiling fan with a lamp 

 Courtesy Hans Olav Lien/Wikimedia Commons

US President Joe Biden’s administration has decided it will appeal to its fan base by making ceiling fans the next target of its green agenda. 

Fox Business reported Friday the Department of Energy (DOE) is proposing a rule which would require ceiling fans to be more energy efficient — a move Biden's opponents might not be a fan of. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

O M G...some folks are right messed up

Report Add Reply

