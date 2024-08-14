HOG TIED: Harley owners rage against woke policies at Sturgis while Indian vows to stay straight

Harley-Davidson riders are raising a stink over their preferred company of choice’s woke DEI policies at one of the biggest motorcycle gatherings on the planet.More than 500,000 bikers have descended on the Black Hills of South Dakota this week and 90% of them are riding hogs.Almost as many of them are none-too-pleased with revelations from anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck over the company’s DEI policies and assertions from the company’s German-born CEO Jochen Zeitz’s pronouncements calling himself the ‘Taliban of Sustainability’.Those include funding a recent Pride event in Pennsylvania, with face-painting and balloon twisting events for youngsters, as well partnering with political groups that push hard-left ideas, including the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, United Way and the Human Rights Campaign..Starbuck insists Harley-Davidson money has promoted sex-change procedures on children and anti-racism efforts against 'whiteness' and 'Christian privilege’.More than 1,800 employees were trained on how to become an LGBTQ+ ally, while some sessions singled out white men for specific diversity training, he added.Moreover, the company is shifting production lines for some of its most popular bikes from the United States to Asia. Harley is also reportedly planning on introducing an EV model to the disdain — and disgust — of its traditional clientele.Angry bikers attending the Sturgis rally have sounded off by saying its the ‘end of the road’ for the iconic brand unless it sacks its chief executive and renounces its woke ways, the way other companies like John Deere and Tractor Supply have done in the face of withering criticism from their customers..Some have reportedly even taking to ripping the iconic shield off their tear-drop shaped gas tanks in disgust. Starbuck called it a “full blown rebellion.”Twitter (“X”) users said Harley-Davidson is getting the ‘Bud Light Treatment’ in reference to its ill-fated hookup with trans activist Dylan Malvaney.“I'm totally not into this woke bulls***,” one told DailyMail.com. “I just purchased this Harley a year ago. It's my first. But had I known they were going woke, I would've never bought it. Not in a million years, nope.”Canadian biker Tony Isaac spent three days riding to the 84th annual rally from his home in Calgary, Alberta, was sitting astride a rival Indian motorcycle at the company's display area when he was approached by England’s DailyMail..Isaac, 42, told the publication he currently owns three Harleys — a 2015 Road Glide, a Road King and customized 'big wheel' model — among the five others he’s owned in the past.“They're going away from providing great products to people who want them to follow the trend of wokeness that I think is a fad that's going to fade and it's going to hurt their brand and it's going to hurt their cult following,” he told them.Speaking of Indian — favoured by Western Standard publisher Derek Filbrandt — Starbuck praised the the company for holding a rally in honor of veterans.“Indian Motorcycle where told me that they are affirming that they will continue to make their bikes 100% here in the United States of America… unlike Harley-Davidson, who is choosing to go down a path where they are going to be making a bunch of bikes that they sell here in America, in Thailand,” he complained in a post on Twitter (“X”).“That's what a source has told me, is they just want to make great bikes for everybody in America, period. They're not getting into social issues politics, that is it. That's all people want. Harley, if you're smart, you're going to turn back.”