SLGA Beers
Saskatchewan will auction off liquor licenses February 6 from the closing government-owned stores, as the province moves to privatize retail liquor  stores.

Lori Carr

“This is the next step in the process as we transition to a fully private liquor retail system,” said Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Minister Lori Carr. 

Nathaniel Teed

Left Coast
Left Coast

"NDP SLGA Critic Nathaniel Teed questioned the government auctioning off profitable liquor stores, which help fund healthcare and schools." ? ? ?

Mr. Teed . . . it matters little who sells the booze . . . it's the Taxes on the Booze that help fun healthcare & schools. When you factor in all the savings by the Govt. in Wages, Benefits, Maintenance, Taxes & Administration . . . even more money Saved to spend on healthcare & education.

G K
G K

In Alberta the old ALCB offered the shelf stockers full benefits and about $30/ hr. get real. Privatization offered convenience and no cumbersome government unions to appease. Win-win.

