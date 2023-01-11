Saskatchewan will auction off liquor licenses February 6 from the closing government-owned stores, as the province moves to privatize retail liquor stores.
“This is the next step in the process as we transition to a fully private liquor retail system,” said Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) Minister Lori Carr.
“An online auction format is being used to ensure permits are sold efficiently and transparently.”
There are 34 government locations clearing out inventory before closing by the end of March when employees will be let go.
“They are aware of the dates the stores will be closing moving forward. They are able to make plans,” said Carr.
The government is staggering the auctions between February 6 to 15.
Anyone interested in a liquor licence must pre-register and deposit $5,000 before the auction begins. The permit winners must meet all the terms of the permit.
The SLGA is only auctioning off the liquor store permits. They will sell separately all the other assets, such as buildings, fixtures, or any leftover inventory.
After auctioning off government store permits, SLGA may hold additional permit auctions for “communities that qualify for an additional permit under SLGA’s population matrix.”
The government privatized more than half the liquor stores since November 2015.
Of the 34 government-owned stores, six are in Regina and five in Saskatoon.
The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union said more than 350 SLGA workers will lose their jobs because of the privatization move.
NDP SLGA Critic Nathaniel Teed questioned the government auctioning off profitable liquor stores, which help fund healthcare and schools.
“I think a lot of people are asking themselves, is this what I voted for? Nobody asked for the Sask Party to sell off profitable liquor stores that pay for our hospitals and schools or to lay off 400 workers in the middle of an affordability crisis,” said Teed.
“With this important stream of revenue lost, I fear the Sask Party government will continue to increase taxes and hike power and energy bills again just to pay for their bad financial decisions.”
The government projects the stores will lose money by next year. But Teed is skeptical.
“Really would like to see some clearer projections on that revenue. I am skeptical of that projection. I think the liquor retail market in Saskatchewan is a very lucrative one,” said Teed.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
"NDP SLGA Critic Nathaniel Teed questioned the government auctioning off profitable liquor stores, which help fund healthcare and schools." ? ? ?
Mr. Teed . . . it matters little who sells the booze . . . it's the Taxes on the Booze that help fun healthcare & schools. When you factor in all the savings by the Govt. in Wages, Benefits, Maintenance, Taxes & Administration . . . even more money Saved to spend on healthcare & education.
In Alberta the old ALCB offered the shelf stockers full benefits and about $30/ hr. get real. Privatization offered convenience and no cumbersome government unions to appease. Win-win.
