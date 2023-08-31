Interest rates

The CD Howe Institute is recommending the Bank of Canada leave interest rates at 5%.

 Image courtesy economictimes.indiatimes.com

The CD Howe Institute is urging the Bank of Canada (BoC) to sit tight on hiking interest rates and gradually start reducing them through the second half of next year.

The consensus was rates need to start coming down, but not too quickly, it said in the latest communique Thursday from its Monetary Policy Council (MPC).

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

