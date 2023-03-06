Where’s the beef?

Apparently in Alberta, according to the latest Statistics Canada livestock inventory numbers that show the province is home to 43% of all the heifers — some 4.85 million head — in the country. By contrast, the province had about 4.4 million permanent residents in 2019 according to the latest census data.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

northrungrader
northrungrader

At least our cows don't vote NDP or Liberal, unlike the sheep in most other provinces.

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

And AB cows don’t f- r-, (censured for profanity) & even if they did it wouldn’t stink 😁😂

MLC
MLC

It is not surprising that the sheep herd (flock?) is increasing in Canada. Suspect independent confirmation of that may be found in voting records/results as well.

delshay01
delshay01

The feds will get rid of all the cattle and hogs and convert them to bug farms. The government will subsides this effort of course.

guest50
guest50

Excellent. Albertans can eat beef, not bugs.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Canada's supplier.

