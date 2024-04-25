Business

Honda gets $5 billion taxpayer subsidy to build multiple Ontario EV plants

Honda will spend $15 billion to build EVs in Canada, including $5 billion in tax credits.
Chrystia Freeland
Ev
Subsidy
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Auto Industry

