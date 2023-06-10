Hydrogen station

Hydrogen fuel station sign

 Courtesy Bexim/Wikimedia Commons

The British Columbia government is allocating $4 million to support the BC Hydrogen (BCH2) Ports Project — one of the first of its kind in Canada. 

“We’re working to reduce emissions in BC's commercial transport sector, which accounts for about 60% of transport emissions and 25% of total provincial emissions,” said BC Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation Minister Josie Osborne in a press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

BC spending 4 Million on Hydrogen . . . . while China builds TWO Coal Fired Generating plants EVERY WEEK.

Remember the China Olympics . . . did you know that when that was taking place Water Quality on Vancouver Island greatly improved? After the event was over, Water Quality degraded again.

Why was that? Airborn Pollution from China affects the Water Quality on Vancouver Island. So Canada could spend BILLIONS and it is completely irrelivant.

West Coast is bombarded daily with Pollution from China . . . who grow their Emissions every few week great than Canada's Annual Emissions.

