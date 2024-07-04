Business

Iconic Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay reaches deal to buy US-based Neiman Marcus

The Hudson's Bay building in Toronto.
The Hudson's Bay building in Toronto.Jeff Stapleton / CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Retail Sector
Online Retailers
Mergers and Acquisitions
Hudson's Bay
Neiman Marcus

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news