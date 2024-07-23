Iconic motorcycle maker Harley Davidson accused of being ‘woke’ by DEI crusader

High on the hog.That’s how notorious anti-woke crusader Robby Starbucks is describing the maker of one of North America’s most notorious and iconic motorcycle makers.“Harley Davidson has been one of the most beloved brands in America… but they’ve gone totally woke,” Starbucks posted on Twitter (“X”) Tuesday.Now he’s organizing a campaign against the Milwaukee, WS-based bike maker akin to ones he launched against rural retailer Tractor Supply and John Deere.Like those companies, Harley Davidson — or simple ‘Harley’ — is one of America’s oldest and iconic brands, dating back to 1903. Its products have appeared in countless movies and films like 1969’s iconic Easy Rider and have long been associated with ‘old-fashioned’ American values like freedom and independence.But according to Starbuck, Harley has betrayed that legacy with a long laundry list of woke DEI policies including:.• Open support for “the equality act" which would allow men into girl’s bathrooms, sports and locker-rooms.• Funding an all ages pride event that featured a ‘rage room’ next to drag queen story time.• Trained 1,800 employees on how to become LGBTQ+ allies.• Sponsored LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur Bootcamp.• Made February and March ‘Months of Inclusion’ because apparently Pride Month isn’t enough.• Donated millions to United Way who made the ‘United For Equity’ program where they promote Ibram Kendi, the the author of ‘Anti-Racist Baby’, "Awake to Woke to Work", a podcast on the concept of "Whiteness", woke activist Robin DiAngelo, bigotry against Christians who supposedly have "Christian Privilege" and more.• Openly working to have less white suppliers, dealers and employees.• Supports the Pennsylvania Youth Congress, which helped create Gender Neutral licenses in Pittsburgh.• Hosted LGBTQ+ events at the corporate office.• Celebrated their legal dept taking a woke 21 day racial equity and literacy challenge which included speeches like ‘Black Panthers, White Lies’, a BLM speech and Ta-Nehisi Coates ‘Case for Reparations’.• Implemented LGBTQ+ & race based identity employee resource groups in the company..“To put it mildly, Harley Davidson seems to have forgotten who their core customers are,” Starbuck said with a hint of understatement. “I have a feeling that biker clubs are NOT going to be okay with this. It’s time for them to take a stand too.”That was probably an oblique reference to the Hell’s Angels. That said, he encouraged people to be respectful when approaching Harley Davidson employees on the grounds that they probably don’t support the company’s policies, either.“My goal with this reporting is never destruction. My goal is to inform consumers about the values major companies are adopting so they can make choices about what they’re willing to support. That’s not cancel culture, it’s capitalism,” he said.The customer is king and most of us just want the companies we shop at to stop virtue signalling about divisive social, cultural and political issues. That’s what would truly make businesses welcome to all.”