Despite assertions by Canada’s policy wanks oil is a sunset industry, the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects crude demand to climb to an all-time record this year even as Canada sets a new oil production high.

In its latest Oil Market Report, the Paris-based IEA expects global oil demand to rise 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) to a record 101.7 million bpd in 2023, with nearly half of the increase coming from China following the lifting of its COVID restrictions.

Higher demand, lower global oil output expected to boost prices in 2023

guest310
guest310

If the liberals have their way we will miss out on boom like with the natural gas. The demand for oil and gas is far from over, ours is some of the cleanest oil in the world ex. both in production and political. This is why we must continue to support Premier Smith

as her and her gov't stand strong against the fed's. Notley would sell us out; Alberta and Saskatchewan need to stand strong with their leaders. They want the right outcome for the citizens of their provinces. Undying support .

GoDANIELLEGOMOE

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Of course! More people means more demand.

