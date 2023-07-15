Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
A new fact sheet by the Canadian Energy Centre shows that immigrant workers who take up oil and gas jobs are among the highest paid in the country, earning more than double their counterparts in agriculture, hunting or forestry.
In 2022, the average weekly wage for landed immigrants ranged from $1,075 for those employed in agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting to $2,216 for those in the oil and gas extraction sector, based on numbers from Statistics Canada.
By comparison, the all-industry average weekly wage for landed immigrants was $1,409 a week, it said.
Immigrants in agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting earned 24% less than the average; those in manufacturing and construction earned virtually the same; and immigrants working in the utilities sector earned 46% more.
Meanwhile, those working in the oil and gas extraction sector earned 57% more than the all-industry average, it said.
In 2022, the sector employed 24,700 landed immigrants, more than double the 9,900 employed in 2006, and has been on a general upward trend for the past 15 years.
Canada took in a record 437,180 immigrants in 2022, pushing the country’s population to more than 40 million for the first time last month. About one in four people, 23%, are or have been a landed immigrant or permanent resident.
“Statistics Canada labour force survey data show that landed immigrants in Canada benefit from their participation in the oil and gas extraction sector,” CEC concluded. “The average weekly earnings for landed immigrants working in the sector are higher than for other goods-producing industries and the average of all other sectors.”
