A new fact sheet by the Canadian Energy Centre shows that immigrant workers who take up oil and gas jobs are among the highest paid in the country, earning more than double their counterparts in agriculture, hunting or forestry.

Immigrant oil and gas wages

Oil and gas wages for immigrants tops in Canada.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

How many wound up in the Oil & Gas industry , , , 6?

Canada is suffering an Invasion . . . millions of mostly 3rd world grifters . . . now showing up in the Homeless Population in many Canadian cities.

What's the future?

"While many UK military families have no heat or hot water, the government continues to host illegal migrants in plush hotels, at the cost to taxpayers of $8.5 million USD a day and rising. The UK is apparently running out of options. This is no surprise, as Britain reportedly braces for over 1,000,000 migrants this year.

Former Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis — is asking Brits to take illegals into their homes. Never mind the Muslim rape gangs, the unwillingness of all too many migrants to assimilate, and also the increase in crime rates that countries including Sweden, Germany and France have experienced."

This is completely Insane on all levels . . .

"Muslim in France: ‘Now it’s our turn to colonize your country’"

northrungrader
northrungrader

Good for them, when they realize that the Liberal Party and the NDP want to take away those jobs they can protest and be labeled white supremacists like the rest of us.

