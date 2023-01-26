Imperial’s Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

Canada’s largest vertically integrated hydrocarbon producer, Imperial Oil, took a big step to diversify into carbohydrates with the announcement of a proposed $720-million biodiesel refining unit at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

In a statement Thursday, the company said the facility is expected to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually — or 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) — and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by about 3 million metric tons of CO2 per year, as determined in accordance with Canada’s Clean Fuel Regulation. Imperial added that regulatory approval for the project is “expected in the near term.”

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada's Emissions today are a minescule 1.6% of Global Emissions . . . .

Canada is NOT the problem . . . there are 6 Billion in the Rest of the World who are increasing their use of Oil, Coal & Gas every year by double digits . . . and yet only the Western Democracies are saddled with this "Klimate" insanity.

This has nothing to do with the Environment . . . it is about Control & Wealth Transfer . . . period!

Net ZERO is a complete Fantasy . . . it will not happen by 2050 or EVER.

CSB
CSB

So, what is essentially an American company is given money from Canadian taxpayers to increase the cost of the their food by having it compete in the production of energy. Sounds like Trudeau.

These people have become an existential threat to our economies. You can only stick a spanner in the works so much before everything falls apart.

PersonOne
PersonOne

You cant grow enough crops unless you use that nasty fertilizer. Stalemate.

john.lankers
john.lankers

How are farmers supposed to produce the crops needed to make 'bio diesel' when at the same time the federal government mandates a 30% nitrogen fertilizer reduction and these crops at the same time compete with the human and livestock food market. Something doesn't add up.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Using food for fuel is silly IMO

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Silly?? Try ludicrous.

