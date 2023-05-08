Bacon and eggs

For years the United Nations and other NGOs have been telling people — mostly Western nations — that the consumption of animal based food is bad for the environment, and health.

But now, a new report from the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FOA) says meat, eggs and milk are an “essential source of nutrients which cannot easily be obtained from plant-based foods,” especially for developing nations.

Delby
Delby

If ever there was an organization that should cease to exist it is the UN. I treat the UN in the exact same way I treat with the CBC.

