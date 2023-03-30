Hibernia

The Qataris are coming to take George Street in St. John’s after its state oil company picked up a pair of stakes in a pair of East coast exploration block.

According to a statement on its website, QatarEnergy will farm in for 28% in licence EL 1167, with ExxonMobil Canada (50%) and Cenovus Energy 22%), as well as 40% in licence EL 1162, with ExxonMobil, which retains 60%.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

PersonOne
PersonOne

We have become a source of raw materials for the world.... but we dont see the benefits of profit. We should be managing and profiting from our resources, not other countries. Thanks to the Liberals we are living in self induced poverty.

If Alberta was its own nation, we would be wealthy.

G K
G K

I commissioned (on/ offshore) and started up the Hibernia platform. I was was on-shift when they stuck first oil, 60,000 bbls a day free flowing. they were SO happy that they flew in thick cut steaks and lobsters. Back then Canada valued the Alberta oil worker as innovators. Now we're demonized by a drama teacher and a deranged eco-lunatic.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Ottawa has no problem approving oil and Gas development in Eastern Canada. But not in western Canada. If people in Ontario don’t start waking up to the corrupt Liberal government soon, their friends and families in the west won’t talk to them any more.

