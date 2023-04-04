A federal poll found “stiff resistance” to electric vehicles (EVs) amongst Canadians, as EVs are considered costly and impractical.
Research done by the department of Natural Resources said Canadians need “increased education” about EVs if the government plans to attain its EV mandate.
“Results reveal many Canadians would only buy a zero-emission vehicle if the price were about the same as an equivalent conventional vehicle,” said the report.
Thirteen percent said they would never drive electric, regardless of the cost.
“Increased education and awareness efforts will be required to overcome some of the concerns about zero-emission vehicles and the general lack of knowledge about these vehicles among the Canadian public,” said the report Canadians Awareness, Knowledge, and Attitudes Related to Zero-Emission Vehicles.
Cabinet has proposed to ban the sale of all but EVs by 2035.
“Very few Canadians, 6%, say they own or lease a vehicle that runs on electricity,” said Canadians Awareness.
“Fewer than one in five, 17%, feel there is an affordable zero-emission vehicle that meets their lifestyle needs,” wrote researchers.
“Twenty-nine percent are unsure. Four in ten, 40%, are unsure whether the repair and maintenance costs for a zero-emission vehicle are lower than for a gas or diesel powered vehicle, and almost half (46%) are unsure whether zero-emission vehicles have poor resale value.”
“For the government to achieve its zero-emission vehicle targets, consumer awareness, knowledge, and acceptance of new zero-emission technology has been acknowledged by all stakeholders as critical,” said the report.
“Canadians hold mixed views on zero-emission vehicles and continue to have a general lack of knowledge about these vehicles.”
Almost half of the drivers surveyed, 48%, said EVs “can’t travel far enough on a full charge.”
Thirty-seven percent said electrics “perform poorly in cold weather.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, drivers complained sticker prices for electrics are higher than gas or diesel vehicles – about 20% to 40% more – and questioned whether operating costs are as low as manufacturers claim.
“Many worry that if too many people purchase zero-emission vehicles, it will put too much pressure on the electricity grid (42%) and that charging a zero-emission vehicle at home will significantly increase their monthly electricity bill (41%),” said Canadians Awareness.
“A clear majority of Canadians, 70%, believe zero-emission vehicles are too expensive,” said the report.
“Only 5% disagree with this idea.”
Cabinet has budgeted at least $99.4 billion to promote EVs, including $5,000 in federal rebates and subsidies for charging stations.
“Zero-emission vehicles are expected to generally cost more,” the department of Environment wrote in a December 31 Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(17) comments
Based on these polling results I would say the public is very well educated on EV's. When the Truedolt government says we need more 'education' they actually mean chairman Mao re-education
Hope that applies to the single digit IQ's that are currently pretending to run this broken country from Ottawa.
Calling an EV a "zero emissions vehicle" is a blatant in your face LIE !
The Karbon Footprint of a New EV in the Dealer's Showroom . . . is Massive . . . Equal to a similar ICV . . . after you have driven it for 100,000 kms.
Do the Math folks . . . there is NO Economic advantage to an EV . . . you pay ever increasing Electric costs to charge the thing, it performs poorly if you want to take a long trip, if it is in the dead of Winter it may not work at all.
Then . . . just when you think you have broken EVEN . . . the Battery Dies and an installed Replacement is North of $20,000 . . .
Then there's the Elephant in the Room . . . Recycling the Toxic Batteries, there are Tonnes of this stuff piling up in North America & Europe . . . 1000s of EVs that are not worth the price of a New Battery collecting in Euro Countries.
This is ALL a massive scam . . . the most environmentally friendly vehicle is the One you HAVE today . . . no one has to build it.
I recall education camps being set up..that did not work so well..maybe educate this biased government on some real facts, not pipe dreams
If you have to mandate it. It’s not a viable option. Let the people and the market decide but it’s not about that it’s about control and taking away your car entirely.
I don’t take advice or “education” from criminals promoting falsehoods and scams. EVs are not the future and I will never own one.
What the government really means is they need to do more brainwashing in order to meet their electric car mandate. Once we get rid of eastern Canada's fascist leader this nonsense will disappear.
Again, EVs are more smoke and mirrors from a woke WEF bent regime. 'They' really don't want the masses to drive anything anymore. Rather, they want us in 15 minute walk/bike cities. Even in Canada (?) and her glorious winters. EVs are a sham.
An idealistic idea not fully thought through, unfortunately. The ultimate reason EVs won't 'fly', besides the many, many reasons they are not viable, is the fact there are not enough precious metals available on the earth (for the batteries as designed). Maybe once we start mining asteroids on a regular basis.......but by that time, where will our tech be?
And where is Gibeault's head on the environment and tearing up the majority of Ontario and Quebec's northern territory in order to harvest said metals (as promised to Joe)?
Knee jerk, pie in the sky, unadulterated B*llsh*t.
If it weren’t for subsidies , the only people buying EVs would be the look at me , lm saving the planet crowd.
Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault think that Canadians should ditch their gas cars and go out and buy EV's to save their world RFN! Now needs the education?
China and India emit more GHS in a week than Canada does in a year.
It's a scam by the two narcissistic psychopathic Fascists in the photo. They should be wearing prison-orange jumpsuits.
Another huge waste of our money!!!
Increased education will not change the facts.... There is no infrastructure to support everyone driving an electric car.... Trudeau is not trying to move people into electric cars... He wants to take away our cars completely! One more fact... Trudeau is a moron!
The EV industry is dying a rapid death in spite of billions of dollars subsidizing the insanity. European car manufacturers have cut back 2023 production, unable to sell 2022, Tesla has reduced prices twice in an attempt to get rid of 70,000 2022 vehicles they have left in inventory, the price of lithium has dropped by 50% as China cannot sell EVs and does not need battery production. Liberal/NDP green scam up in smoke so quick. This is not to mention people that bought the useless EVs and now can't get rid of them. $22,000.00 to replace a battery in a six year old vehicle car dealers certainly will not take them.
EV's are a technology being imposed on society. They are presented to us as the solution to all of our problems that will allow us to continue to living in the "out of reality" bubble we are in. Unfortunately, they cause more issues than they solve. If there are solutions to our problems they will come from the bottom up, not the top down.
100 percent right
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.