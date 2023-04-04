Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault.

Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault, in  Mont-Saint-Hilaire QC. June 10, 2019.

A federal poll found “stiff resistance” to electric vehicles (EVs) amongst Canadians, as EVs are considered costly and impractical.

Research done by the department of Natural Resources said Canadians need “increased education” about EVs if the government plans to attain its EV mandate.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Based on these polling results I would say the public is very well educated on EV's. When the Truedolt government says we need more 'education' they actually mean chairman Mao re-education

guest356
guest356

Hope that applies to the single digit IQ's that are currently pretending to run this broken country from Ottawa.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Calling an EV a "zero emissions vehicle" is a blatant in your face LIE !

The Karbon Footprint of a New EV in the Dealer's Showroom . . . is Massive . . . Equal to a similar ICV . . . after you have driven it for 100,000 kms.

Do the Math folks . . . there is NO Economic advantage to an EV . . . you pay ever increasing Electric costs to charge the thing, it performs poorly if you want to take a long trip, if it is in the dead of Winter it may not work at all.

Then . . . just when you think you have broken EVEN . . . the Battery Dies and an installed Replacement is North of $20,000 . . .

Then there's the Elephant in the Room . . . Recycling the Toxic Batteries, there are Tonnes of this stuff piling up in North America & Europe . . . 1000s of EVs that are not worth the price of a New Battery collecting in Euro Countries.

This is ALL a massive scam . . . the most environmentally friendly vehicle is the One you HAVE today . . . no one has to build it.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I recall education camps being set up..that did not work so well..maybe educate this biased government on some real facts, not pipe dreams

guest435
guest435

If you have to mandate it. It’s not a viable option. Let the people and the market decide but it’s not about that it’s about control and taking away your car entirely.

guest435
guest435

I don’t take advice or “education” from criminals promoting falsehoods and scams. EVs are not the future and I will never own one.

retiredpop
retiredpop

What the government really means is they need to do more brainwashing in order to meet their electric car mandate. Once we get rid of eastern Canada's fascist leader this nonsense will disappear.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Again, EVs are more smoke and mirrors from a woke WEF bent regime. 'They' really don't want the masses to drive anything anymore. Rather, they want us in 15 minute walk/bike cities. Even in Canada (?) and her glorious winters. EVs are a sham.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

An idealistic idea not fully thought through, unfortunately. The ultimate reason EVs won't 'fly', besides the many, many reasons they are not viable, is the fact there are not enough precious metals available on the earth (for the batteries as designed). Maybe once we start mining asteroids on a regular basis.......but by that time, where will our tech be?

And where is Gibeault's head on the environment and tearing up the majority of Ontario and Quebec's northern territory in order to harvest said metals (as promised to Joe)?

Knee jerk, pie in the sky, unadulterated B*llsh*t.

guest699
guest699

If it weren’t for subsidies , the only people buying EVs would be the look at me , lm saving the planet crowd.

Raz
Raz

Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault think that Canadians should ditch their gas cars and go out and buy EV's to save their world RFN! Now needs the education?

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

China and India emit more GHS in a week than Canada does in a year.

It's a scam by the two narcissistic psychopathic Fascists in the photo. They should be wearing prison-orange jumpsuits.

timagis
timagis

Another huge waste of our money!!!

Paul S
Paul S

Increased education will not change the facts.... There is no infrastructure to support everyone driving an electric car.... Trudeau is not trying to move people into electric cars... He wants to take away our cars completely! One more fact... Trudeau is a moron!

Maloneisright
Maloneisright

The EV industry is dying a rapid death in spite of billions of dollars subsidizing the insanity. European car manufacturers have cut back 2023 production, unable to sell 2022, Tesla has reduced prices twice in an attempt to get rid of 70,000 2022 vehicles they have left in inventory, the price of lithium has dropped by 50% as China cannot sell EVs and does not need battery production. Liberal/NDP green scam up in smoke so quick. This is not to mention people that bought the useless EVs and now can't get rid of them. $22,000.00 to replace a battery in a six year old vehicle car dealers certainly will not take them.

John1963
John1963

EV's are a technology being imposed on society. They are presented to us as the solution to all of our problems that will allow us to continue to living in the "out of reality" bubble we are in. Unfortunately, they cause more issues than they solve. If there are solutions to our problems they will come from the bottom up, not the top down.

PersonOne
PersonOne

100 percent right

