Inspections uncover more 737 Max issues; Boeing shares tumble

Shares in global aerospace manufacturer Boeing are falling after inspectors in the US uncovered more potentially fatal design flaws.The company’s shares are down more than 9% since Friday after a fuselage panel broke loose from an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 over Oregon and subsequently grounded the entire fleet of 171 planes.Inspectors said they found loose parts on multiple aircraft operated by Alaska and United over the weekend that could affect cabin pressurization. Other carriers, including Aeromexico, Turkish Airlines and Copa Airlines have also grounded their fleets..Although no Canadian airlines operate the Max 9, Air Canada has 40 Max 8s while WestJet has 15 and 42 Max 10s on order.In a statement on Monday, Alaska said it was working with officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify its fleet. “Initial reports from our technicians indicate some loose hardware was visible on some aircraft… no aircraft will be returned to service until all of these steps are complete.”Both airlines are awaiting formal documentation from Boeing and the FAA before formal inspections and the required repairs can begin. The planes in question will then have to be re-certified before re-entering service.The inspections affect Max 9 planes operated by US airlines or flown in the US by foreign carriers..We regret the impact this has had on our customers and their passengers.”Boeing.Observers said the checks could take several days, or even weeks, resulting in flight cancellations. Although no Canadian airlines operate the Max 9, both Alaska and United operate flights from Canada to more than 50 North American destinations.In a statement of its own, Boeing said it was “committed to ensuring every Boeing airplane meets design specifications and the highest safety and quality standards. We regret the impact this has had on our customers and their passengers.”Now the Max 9 concerns are spreading to other variants including the Max 8, which is extensively utilized by Canadian carriers including WestJet. The Calgary-based carrier has 15 of the Max 8 units in service and has orders for 42 737 Max 10s, which haven’t yet been certified as airworthy. Air Canada, meanwhile, operates 40 Max 8s, while Flair and Lynx Air have smaller numbers.Although the Max 8 doesn’t have the same door configuration as the Alaska Air incident, Transport Canada in 2019 grounded all 737 Max aircraft following two overseas crashes that left 346 people dead. That order was lifted in 2021.Boeing is the largest global aerospace manufacturer in the world and the third-largest defence contractor. It is also the largest exporter in the US based on dollar value.