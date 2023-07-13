Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
There might be a little less recourse for groggy Stampede goers after Health Canada recalled a half dozen brands of caffeinated energy drinks — for containing too much caffeine.
The affected products have been sold nationally and online and can be distinguished by the fact that they do NOT have bilingual English and French labelling. One brand, Sting, is labeled with Vietnamese characters only.
That alone would normally disqualify them from being sold on store shelves.
“High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals and those sensitive to caffeine,” Health Canada said in a statement.
“Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches and nervousness.”
Brands include: 3D Alphaland; 5Hour Energy; Celsius; GFuel; Prime; and the aforementioned Sting.
Prime is the product of Los Angeles-based social media influencers Logan Paul and rapper KSI which is also facing scrutiny from US regulators as well.
At 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, Prime Energy is 20 milligrams over the country's recommended limit of 180 per serving. The caffeine in each container is equal to two full cans of Red Bull.
According to the Toronto-based Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, caffeine is the world’s most popular recreational drug, going by the street names “Joe” or “Brew.”
If anyone becomes aware of recalled products being sold, they are urged to report it to the Canada Food Inspection Agency. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, it said.
In addition, the agency is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Health Canada says there have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products. If you become sick from consuming an affected product, it recommends contacting your healthcare provider.
