COVID-19 vaccines

A recent court ruling in Texas directed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to release the data it used to grant emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccines by 2025.

The FDA proposed releasing the documents over approximately 23.5 years, but the court mandated all relevant information be made public by mid-2025.

Alittlecriticalthoughtplease
Alittlecriticalthoughtplease

More judges with intelligence, courage and a belief in the law like this one are needed to stand up to powerful entities and keep governments and big business to account and in doing so maintain the freedoms of democratic nations.

